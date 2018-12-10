Natarajan on target, TN bag first win

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heading into the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, Kerala’s plan was to see off the first hour, preserve wickets and then see if they can go for it. Chasing 369 in the fourth innings was tough anyway, so their realistic target must have been batting out the day and denying Tamil Nadu an outright win.

Starting the day at 27/1, Kerala succeeded in keeping the Tamil Nadu bowlers at bay in the first session. Opener KB Arun Karthik was the only man dismissed before lunch and with Sanju Samson, nightwatchman Sijomon Joseph was going steady. Kerala looked on course but the lunch break opened the floodgates for Tamil Nadu as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The middle-order failed to negotiate the bounce and swing of T Natarajan, as the lanky medium pacer’s maiden five-wicket haul handed Tamil Nadu their first win of the season and a lifeline. The 151-run win took their tally to 11 points after five matches and kept them in contention for a quarterfinal berth.

Natarajan was used in short spells and bowled from both ends. “Pleased with the effort. Initially they put up a good show, but we were confident of getting the breakthrough. Even when Sanju (91) was around, we knew he would only delay the inevitable. We were confident of winning this game,’’ said the man who made it happen.

Generally, left-arm seamers have a problem against left-handed batsman, but Natarajan was on the money and dismissed left-handers Sijomon and captain Sachin Baby. From 157/3, Kerala slumped to 160/6. “From the district level, I have bowled a lot to left-handers and know how to trouble them. I knew how to set up Sachin and trapped him. Plus, I was able to get reverse swing which came in handy.”

Tamil Nadu captain B Indrajith was pleased with his team’s performance. “Very good victory for us. After the first session I thought they would be going for the target. To make a comeback for that situation was tough. Credit to the team for the good show. It was not easy on this surface to take three wickets in a spell and Natarajan was spot on,” said Indrajith.

The run out of P Rahul triggered a collapse as Sachin and VA Jagadeesh got out in quick succession without opening their account. “Natarajan’s spell was valuable and the run out was important. We thought a couple of wickets in the first session would help us later in the game. But Sanju took on the bowlers, so we had to change plans in the post-lunch session. The coach spoke to all of us. Luckily, things worked,’’ said Indrajith.

Indrajith hopes to carry the momentum when Tamil Nadu play Punjab in the next round. Sources in the TNCA revealed Vijay Shankar is likely for that game in Mohali.

It is also learnt that Washington Sundar, who is suffering from a niggle, may not be fit for the match starting on December 14.

Elite Group B

In New Delhi: Andhra 390 & 130 (Khan 44, Vashisth 5/49) drew with Delhi 433 & 41/2. Pts: Delhi 3, Andhra 1.

In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 268 & 252/7 decl bt Kerala 152 & 217 (Samson 91, Joseph 55; Natarajan 5/41). Pts: Tamil Nadu 6, Kerala 0.

Elite Group C

In Ranchi: Jharkhand 172 & 288 bt Odisha 201 & 257 (Senapati 157 n.o, Sarangi 41; Roy 4/51). Pts: Jharkhand 6, Odisha 0.

Plate Group

In Wayanad: Puducherry 647/8 bt Sikkim 247 & 241 (Kumar 77 n.o, Thapa 52; Nayar 5/76). Pts: Puducherry 7, Sikkim 0.