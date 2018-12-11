Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia's 'Big Bash' replaces traditional coin toss with bat flip

Instead of heads or tails, the question asked of the visiting team captain will be 'hills or flats,' terms more synonymous with the homegrown rules of what Australians call backyard cricket.

Published: 11th December 2018 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo: Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia's so-called Big Bash League is set to dispense with the traditional toss of a coin to determine which team gets to choose whether to bat or bowl first at the start of the game.

It'll be decided instead by the flip of a bat when the eighth edition of the domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League starts Dec.19.

Instead of heads or tails, the question asked of the visiting team captain will be "hills or flats," terms more synonymous with the homegrown rules of what Australians call backyard cricket.

Kim McConnie, the head of the league, says the change "reflects what BBL is about."

"Some people don't like change but I'd also challenge people to say when was the last time anyone watched the coin toss or really focused on it to a great extent?" McConnie was quoted as telling the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an article published on the league's website.

The bat used for the flip will be standard and supplied by the BBL.

Twenty20 is the shortest format played in elite competition, is generally high-scoring with few breaks in play and usually over in less than half the time of a conventional one-day game.

The coin toss is generally considered more important in the test cricket format, when anticipated deterioration of the pitch or weather across the five days of play can have a significant influence on a captain's choice to bat or bowl first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Big Bash coin flip bat flip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp