Home Sport Cricket

Perth will suit Australia more than India: Ricky Ponting

India defeated Australia by 31 runs in the first match to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series for the first time in 70 years.

Published: 11th December 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (File | PTI)

By PTI

PERTH: Australia might have been outwitted in the opening Test but former skipper Ricky Ponting believes the hosts will hold an edge over India in the second Test at the Perth beginning Friday.

India defeated Australia by 31 runs in the first match to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series for the first time in 70 years.

Ponting believes the nature of the new-look Perth pitch will suit the Australians.

"I think Perth will definitely suit our guys a lot more than the Indian players, but the Aussies need to bounce back pretty quickly," Ponting told told cricket.com.au.

Ponting said Australia need to find out their shortcomings quickly and learn from them after putting a poor show in the first Test.

"They played pretty poorly this week and got within 30 runs. And that's not saying India played at their absolute best either, but they're absolutely capable," he said.

"There's some positives to take from it but they've also got to take a good hard look at what they've done through this game and make sure they do it a lot better."

Ponting said Australia should avoid any knee-jerk reaction and retain the batting order and field the same playing XI in the second Test, despite Aaron Finch's failure as an opener.

The selectors, coach Justin Langer and skipper Tim Paine had backed Finch to open the Australian innings in Adelaide and Ponting feels they shouldn't change their opinion after just one Test.

"Why wouldn't they do that for this game if that's their best line-up?" Ponting asked if Finch should bat down the order.

"I just think that would be really reactionary. The selectors have made a decision, or whoever is setting the batting order, that they think Aaron Finch is the right guy to be opening the batting for Australia.

"When you start moving guys around, it just creates more uncertainty. Finch would potentially train differently next week than he had this week because he's not opening (and) Usman has to train differently because he is opening.

"Little things like that would come into their minds. If I was them, I'd be tempted to keep it the same way."

Finch got out for nought and 11 in the two innings of the first Test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting india vs australia second Test Perth Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp