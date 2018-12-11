Sourav Ganguly predicts hard-fought series Down Under

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Monday said Virat Kohli and Co will have to fight hard to win their maiden series in Australia.

India took a 1-0 lead against Australia on their soil for the first time in 70 years after clinching a 31-run win in the opening Test.

Australia's lower order led by Nathan Lyon had sniffed victory before being eventually bowled out for 291 on the final day.

Congratulating Team India, Ganguly said: "It's a great win. This will be a hard-fought and highly competitive series. All the matches will be result-oriented."

India's best finish in Australia has been a 1-1 draw under Ganguly in 2003-04.

The second Test of the four-match Test series will begin at Perth from December 14.