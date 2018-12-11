Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly predicts hard-fought series Down Under

India took a 1-0 lead against Australia on their soil for the first time in 70 years after clinching a 31-run win in the opening Test.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Monday said Virat Kohli and Co will have to fight hard to win their maiden series in Australia.

India took a 1-0 lead against Australia on their soil for the first time in 70 years after clinching a 31-run win in the opening Test.

ALSO READ | Famous five: India's previous Test wins in Australia

Australia's lower order led by Nathan Lyon had sniffed victory before being eventually bowled out for 291 on the final day.

Congratulating Team India, Ganguly said: "It's a great win. This will be a hard-fought and highly competitive series. All the matches will be result-oriented."

India's best finish in Australia has been a 1-1 draw under Ganguly in 2003-04.

The second Test of the four-match Test series will begin at Perth from December 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia India Tour of Australia Adelaide Test Perth Test Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp