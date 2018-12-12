Birthday wishes pour in for Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Birthday wishes poured in for Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh from across the cricketing fraternity as the left-hander turned 37 today.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, a number of people took to Twitter to bestow good wishes on the Chandigarh-born player on his special day.

Giving his records and achievements, ICC wrote: "11,778 international runs and 148 wickets Player of the Tournament at the 2011 @cricketworldcup The fastest ever T20I fifty, off 12 balls Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12!"

Sharing a video of Yuvraj's knocks against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted: "Man of the series at the Cricket World Cup in 2011. Fastest to a T20I half-century. Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. Relive his knock of 138 against England at Rajkot."

"Thrashed bowlers, thrashed disease, thrashed many setbacks in life. Wishing you times of ease, peace and love @YUVSTRONG12 . #HappyBirthdayYuvi," the most destructive batsman of all time Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Posting a picture with Yuvraj, Tendulkar wrote: "The spirit with which you have overcome every obstacle in life both on and off the field is the stuff of legends. Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only @yuvstrong12! Have a great one. #HappyBirthdayYuvi"

Yuvraj, who has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances, has been Indian cricket team's go-to player on numerous occasions. He has always kept his best for the biggest stage, be it hitting six sixes off English bowler Stuart Broad during India's triumphant 2007 T20 World Cup campaign or winning the `Man of the Tournament` in 2011 World Cup winning feat.

After he was diagnosed with cancer and survived, Yuvraj drew inspiration from the Livestrong Foundation in the USA and emerged as a crusader in the fight against cancer.