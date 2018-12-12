Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Tamil Nadu U-23 team defeats Jharkhand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : M Siddharth and S Mohan Prasath took four wickets each as Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 154 runs in an Elite A Group Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Ranchi. Brief scores: TN 249 & 182 bt Jharkhand 190 & 87 (S Mohan Prasath 4/23, M Siddharth 4/39). Points: TN 6; Jharkhand 0.

U-19 boys lose

Siddhesh Veer’s unbeaten 66 helped Maharashtra defeat Tamil Nadu in an Elite GroupA Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Tirunelveli.

Brief scores: TN 132 & 173 (Nidhish Rajagopal 84; Tanesh Jain 4/50, Siddhesh Veer 3/63) lost to Maharashtra 148 & 158/4 (Veer 66 n.o). Points: Maharashtra 6; TN 0.

Ganesh shines N Ganesh’s 5/33 paved the way for Ambattur CC’s six-wicket win against Sundar CC in a first division match of the TNCA- Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: I Division: Sundar CC 137 in 39.2 ovs (K Mathan 50; N Ganesh 5/33) lost to Ambattur CC 139/4 in 32.3 ovs. III Division: IEC RC 133/9 in 30 ovs (PT Rama Rao 47; P Sajeeth 3/47) bt Sri Vaishnavi CC 129/8 in 30 ovs (S Tulasi Ram 3/9). IV Division: SRF RC 153/9 in 30 ovs (Atul Kumar Dwivedi 48, A Saravanan 48; M Ramesh 7/32) bt Lucas TVS RC 136/8 in 30 ovs (S Karthik 38, TSR Venkateshwara 30).

SDAT hockey meet

SDAT will conduct the Chennai district hockey tournament for 2018-19 on Decemeber 29 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Winners will take part in the zonal meet. Teams should register on December 20. For details, contact Anthony, 989421172. The Chennai Hockey Association will hold trials for the senior inter-district tournament at MRK Stadium on Wednesday.