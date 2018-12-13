Virat Kohli engineered Anil Kumble's exit, leaked email suggests

By AFP

NEW DELHI: The acrimonious exit of India's cricket coach last year was given a fresh twist Wednesday as a leaked email suggested captain Virat Kohli had "frequently" worked behind the scenes against him.

Former coach Anil Kumble quit over a rift with Kohli in June 2017, saying his relationship with the skipper was "untenable".

READ | We are well past that moment: Ashwin on Kohli-Kumble fiasco

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has denied any division in the Indian camp.

But in a leaked email seen by AFP, a senior BCCI official wrote to board administrator Vinod Rai that Kohli "frequently sent SMSs to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the coach".

"Mr Kumble a legend in his own right was subjected to loss of face and made to look like a villain," added senior administrator Diana Edulji.

"He was gracious enough to move on for which I respect him. There also, rules were broken and I had raised objections back then."

READ | From John Wright to Anil Kumble: Tenures of the last five Indian team coaches​

Edulji's email originated from a separate controversy in the women's national team, where former coach Ramesh Powar fell out with one-day captain Mithali Raj.

As men's national team coach, Kumble helped India reclaim the number-one Test ranking and maintained an unblemished record in five Test series.

But he resigned after his one-year term ended with a humiliating defeat to Pakistan in the 50-over Champions Trophy in June 2017, prompting a fallout with Kohli who reportedly didn't like the coach's training techniques.

READ | Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli matter was not handled properly: Sourav Ganguly​

He was replaced by Ravi Shastri. Shastri was always the frontrunner for the job with pundits pointing to his time as India's team director from 2014-16 and warm relationship with Kohli.

Kohli, currently on tour in Australia, was yet to comment publicly on the leaked email.