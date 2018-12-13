Home Sport Cricket

WACA curator on green top: We are trying to produce bounciest wicket we can

Keeping with tradition at the good old WACA, a raging quick wicket has been laid for this inaugural five-day game. It has a healthy layering of grass which could impact strategies for both sides.

India's captain Virat Kohli packs up his cricket kit during a training session in Perth. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PERTH: WACA head curator Brett Sipthorpe on Thursday unveiled a green top for the maiden Test at the new Opus Stadium, saying 'he is trying to produce the bounciest wicket he can' for the second match between India and Australia.

Keeping with tradition at the good old WACA, a raging quick wicket has been laid for this inaugural five-day game. It has a healthy layering of grass which could impact strategies for both sides.

"We've just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it. We're just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can," Sipthorpe said on the eve of the second Test.

Sipthorpe is aiming to produce a similar surface to what was used for the Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) and New South Wales last month.

The domestic game was as a dry-run for this maiden Test. Out of 40 wickets to fall in that four-day game, only eight went to spinners with Nathan Lyon taking seven wickets for 120 runs in two innings and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar picking the one wicket for 69 runs in two innings.

"We're pretty much planning for exactly what we had for the Shield game. The feedback we got back from the players was terrific. I don't think I've spent so much time talking to players during a game but we just wanted to garner as much feedback as we could from the players," said Sipthorpe.

"We didn't get any negatives from them, they were all really positive about it. We're pretty much aiming for the exact same moisture content, and we're hoping for the exact same pace and bounce."

Both teams have a strong pace attack and will be tempted to bowl first on a grassy surface. The curator said the two captains will have to factor in the Perth heat before taking a call.

"They've had all the talk about pace and bounce and movement, but how long can you sustain heavy pressure in 38 degrees?

"That's the challenge. If you win the toss do you bowl and make the most of the conditions, or do you think actually, we're going to be pretty tired after 50 overs in 38 degrees?" he asked.

