Ranji Trophy: Late stand by Kerala batsmen frustrates Delhi after early wickets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala were staring at yet another batting collapse until a dogged stand between Vinoop Manoharan and Jalaj Saxena bailed them out. On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Delhi, they were 155/6 before reaching 291/7 at stumps at St Xavier’s ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Vinoop closed the day unbeaten on 77, Saxena was out for 68. He was batting at No 7 in­stead of his customary posit­ion at the top of the order due to an ankle injury. Their seve­nth-wicket stand was worth 136 wh­en Shivam Sharma sent ba­ck Saxena. The off-spinner was Delhi’s most successful bowler with four for 78 off 26.3 overs.

Needing a win to rekindle hopes of reaching the knockouts, Delhi started well. Electing to bat, Kerala were one down for two and two down for 17 after 8.3 overs. Opening bowler Akash Sudan sent back opener VA Jagadeesh for a duck. Debutant Vathsal Govind was dismissed for four by left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra. Used in the middle-order earlier this season, Jagadeesh had made some significant contributions. Against the new ball, he was ineffective.

The home side were in danger of another meltdown after those early breakthroughs, but began to put the early jolts behind as opener Rahul P and Sanju Samson put together a 61-run partnership. The see-saw battle continued and Delhi rattled Kerala again.Sharma sent back Sanju (24) and skipper Sachin Baby (0) in the same over to leave Kerala tottering at 78-4. Kerala needed stability and Rahul found an able ally in Vishnu Vinod as they forged together a 51-run partnership.

But Delhi were in no mood to relent and in the second sessi­on, Rahul (77) was dismissed by Sharma. Vishnu (24) was sent back by the off-spin of Shivank Vashisth as Kerala slumped to 155/6. The onus was on the last two established batsmen and Vinoop and Jalaj joined hands to revive their innings.

It was later revealed that Saxena was nursing an ankle injury sustained in the Madhya Pradesh game. Coach Dav Wh­a­­tmore said he wanted Saxen­a’s bowling contributions mo­re than batting. However, Ke­­­­­­­­­­­­rala needed the batsman in hi­m more than ever and he responded. But the balance shifted again when Sharma got him in the last over the day. “The ga­­me can swing any way. We ha­ve done well to reach 291 aft­er losing early wickets,” Saxena said.

Whatmore was happy with the efforts of his team. “The pitch is hard to bat on. The boys did well,” he said.Delhi’s biggest obstacle on Saturday will be Vinoop, who has scored his runs off 176 balls with seven fours. Kerala would hope to add another 40-50 runs, while Delhi’s target would be the remaining wickets. “We ha­ve to get another 50 runs and th­en we can have a go at them. De­lhi are a big team and we ha­ve done well so far,” Saxena opined. Brief scores: Kerala 291/7 (Jalaj Saxena 68, Vinoop Manoharan 77 n.o, P Rahul 77; Shivam Sharma 4/78) vs Delhi.