West Indies' Lewis returns for Bangladesh T20s 

The West Indies also welcomed backed fast bowlers Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell while all-rounder Kieron Pollard and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy were left out because of injuries.

SYLHET: Batsman Evin Lewis returned as the West Indies on Saturday named a 15-man squad for their three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, beginning next week.

Lewis had turned down a white-ball contract in October before withdrawing from the limited-overs legs of the side's recent India tour, citing personal reasons.

He also did not play for the West Indies in the just-concluded one-day international series against Bangladesh.

Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas retained their places in the T20 squad from the last series in India.

"After Bangladesh won the T20 series in the West Indies, we will be expecting a highly competitive return series," Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said in a statement.

He added that selectors were hoping to see "bigger commitment" to West Indies cricket from the returning Lewis.

Bangladesh defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their previous T20 series in August.

The Tigers have maintained their success against the Caribbean side at home, sweeping the Tests 2-0 before winning the three-match ODI series 2-1.

The first T20 will be played on Monday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the country's northeast, while Dhaka will host the next two matches on December 20 and 22.

Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

