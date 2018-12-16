Home Sport Cricket

Perth Test: India bowled out by Australia for 283, trail by 43 runs

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the most successful of the Australian bowlers with figures of 5/67.​

Published: 16th December 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 01:43 PM

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Perth on 16 December 2018. (Photo | ICC/ Twitter)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Perth on 16 December 2018.

By IANS

PERTH: India skipper Virat Kohli's classic centurion knock helped the visitors post a total of 283 runs on the board before being bowled out in their first innings of the ongoing second Test here at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli, with his 123-run knock, has equaled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar' record of most Test centuries by an Indian in Australia. Moreover, the Indian skipper took 127 innings to complete his 25 Test centuries which is second only to Australian batting legend Don Bradman who had taken 68 innings to achieve the feat.

Resuming the day's play at the total of 172 at the loss of three wickets, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (51) could contribute just one run to the team's total as Rahane lost his wicket to one of the tossed up deliveries of Australian spinner Nathon Lyon.

The following batsman Hanuma Vihari stitched a 50-run partnership with Kohli to keep their scoreboard ticking. At the individual score of 20 runs, Vihari edged an outgoing delivery of Hazelwood to depart back to the pavilion.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was the next man to walk on to the crease. Kohli and Pant put up a short 28-run stand before the skipper was caught at slips by Pat Cummins. Pant's crucial contribution of 36 runs which included a 25-run partnership with Umesh Yadav was the only highlight of the Indian innings after the departure of Kohli.

For Australia, spinner Nathon Lyon picked up a haul of five wickets to emerge as the most successful bowler for his side. While pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood scalped two wickets each, Pat Cummins contributed with one wicket in the innings. 

TAGS
Ind vs Aus Perth Test Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane

