'Special' Nathan Lyon earns praise from Sachin Tendulkar

By PTI

PERTH: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday praised "special" Nathan Lyon after the spinner took a record equalling five-wicket haul in the second Test against India here.

Lyon now shares the record of taking five wickets or more in an innings against India with Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan but the Australian achieved the feat in 30 innings compared to 32 by the latter.

"Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value," Sachin tweeted.

Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

The 31-year-old off spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on 51 before clearing up India's tail on day three, ensuring his side held on to a narrow first innings lead.

Lyon, who ended with 5/67 in the first innings, was pleased by the Master Blaster Tendulkar's praise.

"That's amazing to get something like that from Sachin Tendulkar," Lyon said after the end of day's play.

"He's obviously one of the greatest of all time to ever play the game. So, to get recognised from him it's a massive honour," the spinner added.