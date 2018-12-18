Home Sport Cricket

Australia announce unchanged squad for remaining Tests

The Australian team management feels that they have sufficient back-up in Mitchell Marsh and Peter Siddle should they need to bolster their four-man bowling attack for the remaining two Tests.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Asutralian cricket team. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PERTH: Cricket Australia Tuesday announced an unchanged 13-man squad for the remaining two Tests against India in Melbourne and Sydney.

The only noticeable change is that uncapped pacer Chris Tremain, who did not travel to Perth for the second Test either, has been released from the list.

The Australian team management feels that they have sufficient back-up in Mitchell Marsh and Peter Siddle should they need to bolster their four-man bowling attack for the remaining two Tests.

The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 with a 146-run win after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Australia level series as India concede Perth Test by 146 runs

Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

Starc (3-46) and Lyon (3-39) finished with three wickets apiece, while Josh Hazlewood (2-24) and Pat Cummins (2-25) took a brace each.

This was Australia's first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year.

Sqaud: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia India vs Australia India tour of Australia melbourne test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp