Home Sport Cricket

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon humbled by Sachin Tendulkar's praise

Lyon took 5-67 in India's first innings 283 during the ongoing second Test at Perth, the seventh time he has bagged a five-wicket haul against them.

Published: 18th December 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Australian players congratulate bowler Nathan Lyon, centre, after he claimed the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during play in the second cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. | AP

By AFP

PERTH: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon says is humbled after Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar praised him as a "very special" bowler.

Lyon took 5-67 in India's first innings 283 during the ongoing second Test at Perth, the seventh time he has bagged a five-wicket haul against them.

It put him alongside Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan as the other bowler to achieve the feat, and it didn't go unnoticed by Tendulkar.

"Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421," he tweeted. 

"He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value."

Lyon said he was humbled by such praise from the master batsman.

"That's amazing to get something like that from Sachin Tendulkar," he told reporters.

"He's obviously one of the greatest of all time to ever play the game. So, to get recognised from him it's a massive honour."

Lyon, 31, said he still had plenty of gas left in tank and plans to add to his 331 Test wickets in the years ahead.

"I think I've still got a lot of improvement, a lot of learning about the game and about off-spin bowling," he said.

"I believe there's a lot around the corner for me if I keep working hard and keep wanting to get better."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nathan Lyon Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp