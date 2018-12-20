Crorepati at 16, RCB chance big break for Prayas Ray Barman to earn and learn

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : At 16-plus, Prayas Ray Barman is a crorepati, has a wikipedia page and will be playing alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a few months.

Never in his wildest dreams did the youngster think he would get this opportunity so early in his career. But most of his fantasies came true on Tuesday.

Roping in youngsters for high amounts is something that happens in IPL. Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman was 17 when he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.2 crore for the 2018 edition. Fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi were 19 when Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.2 crore, respectively, for them. Prayas’ case — he was bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday — is different.

His is not a rags-to-riches story one comes across after IPL auctions. But it has its own share of uniqueness. The Bengal player was not a sensation at the junior level. He is yet to play a domestic T20 match. That he still attracted a figure seven times his base price of Rs 20 lakh shows how eager the franchises are to buy leg-spinners.

His career started when he moved from New Delhi to Kolkata. His father was working as a general physician and mother as a senior programming analyst in south Delhi. Shifting base at the age of 10 meant staying with grandparents.

Prayas says staying away from parents helped him handle emotions.

“You need to sacrifice a few things if you want to make a mark. I moved to Kolkata for better coaching options. I see my parents 4-5 times a year.”He started training at a coaching centre from 2012 and impressed a few at the Ambar Roy memorial U-14 tournament. Well below 19, he has already represented Bengal at the U-19, U-23 and senior levels. Getting a maiden senior call-up for this season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy changed his life, as it was during this tournament that he was noticed by IPL scouts. He was also Bengal’s most successful bowler with 11 wickets in nine matches.

After having attended trials with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, he was hopeful of bagging a contract.

“I was watching the auctions with my grandparents. When my name didn’t come up at the initial stage, they got restless. But when it finally did, I was on cloud nine. The price tag doesn’t impose pressure. It just means I have to play responsibly. I’m sure I will learn from Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and De Villiers. I’ve to make sure I use this opportunity.”

Prayas will be the youngest to play in the IPL if he makes his debut in 2019.

“Fingers crossed,” he says. For sure, the spinning finger will be busy preparing.