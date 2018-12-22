Performing well in Australia ODIs next target for confident Ambati Rayudu

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu, who played a big role in the team winning the IPL earlier this year, says it was a game-changing campaign for him as it helped him get back into the Indian team.

The 33-year-old was present at the unveiling of the Junior Super Kings inter-school championship trophy. Not only had Rayudu come out with flying colours for CSK, but he is now a strong contender for a middle-order spot in the team for next year’s World Cup.

“The IPL stint was a good experience. Everybody trusted me and I always wanted to repay the faith that they had in me. I worked on my game and I am happy that I could make the most of my opportunities,” remarked Rayudu.

The Indian team management has been rotating players and trying them out in different slots to get their combination right for the World Cup. So where does the Hyderabadi think he will fit in in the scheme of things?

“I am basically not looking at any number as such. I am just concentrating on the series coming up in Australia. I am not really thinking too far ahead. International cricket in itself is a challenge. So Australia will not be different. I am focussing on it in the way I should. All I can say is I am preparing well.”

The right-hander’s success in IPL was because of his shot-selection and attacking instinct. “Playing aggressively, and playing aggressively with confidence are entirely different things. I had the confidence to go out there and express myself. Once people back you, the job becomes a lot more easier.”

Rayudu revealed that his decision to retire from first-class cricket to focus on white-ball cricket was not sudden, but a calculated move. “The only thought process (to was to preserve my body as far as possible. I am 33. I have had a knee injury. I really wanted to make efficient use of my body in terms of the cricket I play.”

Medium-pacer Mohit Sharma, who was also roped in by the Men in Yellow for Rs 5 crore, said he was delighted to be back with the franchise.

“It is always good to return home. Like you go to office and then return home every day, it is the same feeling with CSK.”

Mohit too has been one among those whose IPL experiences have catalysed their national sojourn. He hasn’t been in that reckoning for a while. But this time around, he insists that he’s just looking at delivering for the franchise.

“To be honest, I am not thinking that much at the moment about returning to the national side. I will keep trying to do my best for CSK. If that helps me bag a recall, I am fine with it. But the focus is to do well for my team.

The 30-year-old is raring to have another crack at the IPL, irrespective of the venue as there are speculations of the event happening outside India.

“In the shorter format, one needs to have variations to be effective. But I believe more in the theory of how and when to use them. In case the IPL is moved to South Africa, we are mentally prepared.”