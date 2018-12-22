Home Sport Cricket

ICC ultimatum to BCCI: Pay Rs 160 crore or lose 2023 World Cup

The ICC did not get a waiver for the tax deductions from the central or state ministry and expects BCCI to compensate the same.

22nd December 2018

The International Cricket Council has asked Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay the global governing body roughly Rs 160 crore (USD 23 million) to compensate for the tax deductions suffered while hosting the 2016 World T20 in India.

Headed by former BCCI President Shashank Manohar, ICC wants the BCCI to complete the transaction before December 31 or lose out on hosting the 2021 Champions trophy and the 2023 50-over World Cup, which are scheduled to be played in the country.

The ICC did not get a waiver for the tax deductions from the central or state ministry and expects BCCI to compensate the same. As per the report published by TOI, the Indian cricket board, which is governed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, has less than 10 days to pay the compensation amount.

The official broadcaster of all ICC tournaments, Star TV,  had deducted all taxes before paying the ICC for the World T20 and the global body wants to recover the money through the Indian board.

If BCCI fails to pay in the said time, the ICC will deduct the amount from India's revenue share for the current fiscal year. BCCI has maintained that it will not pay anything if ICC fails to share the minutes and if ICC deducts the amount, legal action would be sought.

