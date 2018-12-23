Home Sport Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja available for the Melbourne Test: BCCI

Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the first test cricket match played between India and West Indies in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

MELBOURNE: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's left shoulder has continued to improve and he is now available for the 3rd Test match of the series in Melbourne starting from December 26, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja complained of a left shoulder discomfort after prolonged bowling spells during the 2018, West Indies ODI series. He underwent a guided injection in Mumbai for this on November 2nd.

"This gave Jadeja good relief of his symptoms and he played in the Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra from November 12-15 in which he completed 64 overs without any issues. He was thereby declared fit by the BCCI and selected for the Test series against Australia," the BCCI release stated.

After Jadeja flew to Australia, he then complained of a recurrence of his symptoms on November 30th during the match against the CA XI in Sydney.

He was given another injection into a slightly different site on that day. This injection along with his rehabilitation program improved his symptoms.

"In the lead up to the Perth Test match on December 14, the management and the all-rounder were of the opinion that the intensity of his bowling in the nets could have been higher, to match the standards required for such an intensely fought series. For this reason, he was not considered for selection for the 2nd Test match," the BCCI release further said.

Ravindra Jadeja BCCI

