Umpires no-balled on multiple counts

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

In a semi-lawless state for a while, the BCCI is a clueless body these days. With the administrators busy fighting, nobody knows whose duty it is to restore sanity. The court is expected to step in at some stage. Until then, things are under a committee where one member accuses the head of taking decisions unilaterally, using “diversionary” tactics.

Difference of opinion and bickering is not new in sports organisations and the BCCI is a shining example of that. But open expression of distrust and devising strategy specifically to prove a point to each other were not expected from a body formed to bring in administrative stability and good governance. The situation hardly warrants smooth functioning and several recent moves of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) have raised questions.

Bringing forward IPL auctions sans understandable logic, silence on the conflict of interest charge against a senior employee, letting the Mithali Raj episode swing out of control and changing eligibility rules after the start of the domestic season are a few examples. Plus, there are matters like Anil Kumble’s resignation as coach and sexual-harassment allegations against the CEO, where Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji didn’t concur. For a committee constituted to set the template, this is a long list of unwanted entries.

It has resulted in ‘told you so’ chuckles in sections of the BCCI, which had been opposed to the CoA. Those branded cooperative too are finding it a bit too much. “If the two are not on the same page and it comes out in the open, it shows the administration in poor light. This was not expected of them,” says Anand Jaiswal, president of Vidarbha Cricket Association. The first unit to change its constitution according to Lodha guidelines, Vidarbha was regarded “anti” by the BCCI not so long ago. It shows that the CoA’s actions have irked different factions alike.

Where did things go wrong? One explanation is that the CoA diverted from its primary mandate of implementing Lodha recommendations. Rai & Co tried to take charge of everything with a handful of employees and ended up facing a humongous task. With the committees handling various departments disbanded and office-bearers stripped of their powers, they had nobody to consult while dealing with matters they were not equipped to. This caused a gap between what they wanted to achieve and what they ended up doing.

“Instead of focussing on reforms and conducting elections, they got into other spheres of administration, even in cricket-related matters. In doing so, they violated the new constitution with regards to rules on appointment of coaches. They should have stuck to their task. Also, they should have understood that this is not one man’s job,” feels former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, who had to step down as Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary for not meeting the eligibility criteria. He may have an axe to grind, but his observation seems to be based on reality.

With debatable decisions increasing and cracks widening, state units are thinking of bringing these to the notice of the court. Some of them are planning to appeal against Rai and Edulji come January and urge that the process of holding elections be expedited. Even if the judges issue corrective measures, the CoA’s acceptability and image is set to suffer for letting things come to this. Formed to reorganise an unruly house, they themselves have become a house divided, leaving the larger exercise in uncertainty in the process.