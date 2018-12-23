Virat Kohli 'great example' of success in all forms of cricket: Rahul Dravid

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Indian captain Virat Kohli is the number one ranked batsman in both Tests and ODIs, and with his sublime form he is set to gather more runs in the upcoming fixtures. He is one of the few batsmen in the world who dominate bowlers in all three formats of cricket. Having had a wonderful 2018, Virat Kohli has earned praise from former India batsman Rahul Dravid with the 45-year-old legend calling Kohli a 'great example' of players who have succeeded in all three formats.

"If you don't play Test cricket, there are other forms of the game, as well. I love T20 and ODI crickets. They are very skilful forms of the game. People like Virat Kohli are great examples who have shown that you could succeed in all form of the game. It is not easy. Not many people have done but that should be your goal," said Rahul Dravid acknowledging that not all players are into Test cricket, as they prefer shorter formats like T20 and ODI formats of cricket. Dravid said that these are also the skilful forms of the game.

"I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction is playing in Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that's the challenge. I tell U-19 kids that if you want to be challenged to your then test cricket is what you should try and play," added Dravid who encourages his players to play Test cricket, as it is the most "testing" form of cricket in his view.

The former Indian cricketer said that he always tells his players that playing Test cricket is the greatest form of satisfaction in the game.

In February, Indian under-19 team lifted their record fourth World Cup title under the guidance of Dravid. Moreover, India remained unbeaten throughout the course of the prestigious tournament.

