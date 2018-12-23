Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli 'great example' of success in all forms of cricket: Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli has earned praise from former India batsman Rahul Dravid with the 45-year-old legend calling Kohli a 'great example' of players who have succeeded in all three formats.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Indian captain Virat Kohli is the number one ranked batsman in both Tests and ODIs, and with his sublime form he is set to gather more runs in the upcoming fixtures. He is one of the few batsmen in the world who dominate bowlers in all three formats of cricket. Having had a wonderful 2018, Virat Kohli has earned praise from former India batsman Rahul Dravid with the 45-year-old legend calling Kohli a 'great example' of players who have succeeded in all three formats.

"If you don't play Test cricket, there are other forms of the game, as well. I love T20 and ODI crickets. They are very skilful forms of the game. People like Virat Kohli are great examples who have shown that you could succeed in all form of the game. It is not easy. Not many people have done but that should be your goal," said Rahul Dravid acknowledging that not all players are into Test cricket, as they prefer shorter formats like T20 and ODI formats of cricket. Dravid said that these are also the skilful forms of the game. 

"I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction is playing in Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that's the challenge. I tell U-19 kids that if you want to be challenged to your then test cricket is what you should try and play," added Dravid who encourages his players to play Test cricket, as it is the most "testing" form of cricket in his view.

The former Indian cricketer said that he always tells his players that playing Test cricket is the greatest form of satisfaction in the game.

"I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction is playing in Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that's the challenge. I tell U-19 kids that if you want to be challenged to your then test cricket is what you should try and play," he said.

In February, Indian under-19 team lifted their record fourth World Cup title under the guidance of Dravid. Moreover, India remained unbeaten throughout the course of the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Forms of Cricket Test Cricket ODI Cricket T20 Cricket India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp