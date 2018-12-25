Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Virat Kohli the greatest cricketer on the planet, says Shane Warne

Shane Warne feels that this will be the best Boxing Day Test in a long while.

Published: 25th December 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Ahead of the Melbourne Test, former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels that this will be the best Boxing Day Test in a long while. The reason behind this, Warne feels, is the fact that two quality teams are battling it out with the series locked at 1-1, and also because Virat Kohli, the "greatest cricketer on the planet", will be a part of this historic moment.

In a video for Fox Sports, Warne said, "As a kid you dream of doing something amazing at the G and a few get lucky. It is electrifying, there is goosebumps and there is noise. Year after year, it is always good. This year it is great. It is great because the Test series is locked at 1-1. It is great because it is the best Test series on our shores in a long, long time.

"And it is great because of this guy, Virat Kohli - the greatest cricketer on the planet. And now we have an Australian captain in Tim Paine, a class act. Toe to toe, box office," the leg-spinning great added.

The video has been shared by Brett Lee on Facebook.

Commenting on the atmosphere at the ground, Warne said, “I love this town, it is the sporting capital of the world. And I love this place, the mighty Melbourne Cricket Ground. We come here every Boxing Day for Australia’s biggest day of cricket - Day 1 of the Melbourne Test match. More than 80,000 fans in the stands, millions listening and watching around the world, magically drawn to the history and tradition. This is where reputations are made.”

READ | I don't need to carry banner for people to know who I am: Virat Kohli on his image

Virat Kohli has urged his batsmen to perform better as a unit to complement the efforts of their fiery bowling attack in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia starting on Wednesday.

"It is very important for batsmen to stand up, because as everyone can see, our bowling has been performing really well. Otherwise, the bowlers won't be able to do anything with the totals that we have been compiling," skipper Kohli said on the eve of the third Test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Melbourne Cricket Ground boxing day india vs australia Shane Warne greatest cricketer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp