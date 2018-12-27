Home Sport Cricket

Dube’s world: Faith in ability, eye on consistency 

BENGALURU : Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Stuart Binny are some of the players to have been used as all-rounders by India in the last few years. The team also has a few options who bowl spin and chip in with the bat, but when it comes to a genuine medium-pace bowling all-rounder, the country has not produced one of international quality in a long time.

After experimenting with a few, the selectors have zoomed in on Pandya. The team has shown faith in him, which is evident from the number of matches he has got across formats — 11 Tests, 42 ODIs and 35 T20Is — since making international debut in 2016. But having him as the only all-rounder who bowls medium-pace has its own problems. He has had his share of fitness issues. But it is important to have back up  options, particularly with the World Cup looming.

In Shivam Dube, India have an emerging like-for-like replacement. Having made Mumbai debut in 2016, he is still thin on experience, but he has impressed with his exploits with bat and ball this season. He has performed in both formats, wi­th 567 runs (two centuries) and 21 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, and 13 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy before that. His good work was rewa­rded at the IPL auction last we­ek, when Royal Challengers Ba­n­galore bought him for `5 crore.

“I’m a proper all-rounder because I can compete with batsmen and also the bowlers. I know that I need to be consistent with bat and ball. If I dominate domestic cricket with my performances, I may be able to get into the Indian team as an all-rounder,” Dube told this newspaper. “But the selectors will want me to show consistency over a period of time, in different formats. I will try to do that. Also, if I deliver in the IPL, it will help a lot. I didn’t think of the money (before auctions). I was confident of getting picked,” added the 25-year-old.

Dube’s ability to hit sixes has attracted eyeballs. The left-handed batsman who bowls right-arm, recently hit five in an over in Mumbai’s Ranji match against Baroda. When it comes to bowling, his tight line and length mixed with the bounce he generates from his six-foot frame makes him a difficult customer.

“I have good power and I do practise (hitting) a lot during my net sessions. Just having power is not going to be enough. Hard work needs to be there during practice and I am doing that. This has made it easier for me to hit sixes. I also have to improve on fitness because to play for India, one has to attain a certain level. I need to work hard to do that. I am sure that if I play good cricket consistently, I will play for India.”

