WATCH | Boxing Day Test sledging: Will you babysit my kids, Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant

During India's second innings in Melbourne Test, Australia wicketkeeper-captain Tim Paine teased Rishabh Pant over his exclusion from the ODI squad. 

Published: 28th December 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant plays a cut shot during a play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

After his banter with India captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Test series, Australian captain Tim Paine was at it again. It was Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who became his target this time, on the third day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. 

During India's second innings in the ongoing Test, Australia wicketkeeper teased Rishabh Pant over his exclusion from the ODI squad. 

The 34-year-old Paine did not stop there, he also asked Pant whether he can look after his kids if he goes for the movies with his wife.

"Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter,” Paine was heard saying on the stump microphone. “Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront.”

“(I’ll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids."

Watch the video of the incident:

All this while, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has expressed concerns over the use of stump microphones, with its chief Alistair Nicholson saying it doesn't want players to get unnecessary sanctions for "unintentional and accidental" on-field conversations.

At the end of day three, India, after bowling out Australia for 151 in response to their first innings total of 443/7 declared, took a 346-run lead. The visitors were struggling at 54/5 in 27 overs in their second essay but had the upper-hand.

The four-match series is level at 1-1 after India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Rishabh Pant Trolls Tim Paine Boxing Day Test india vs australia

