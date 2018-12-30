Home Sport Cricket

Melbourne Test: India win by 137 runs, take unassailable 2-1 lead

When play resumed after the rain delay, Bumrah and Ishant Sharma claimed the final two Australian wickets to script a historic win at MCG.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

India won the third Test match against Australia at Melbourne by 137 runs to take an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series. With the win, India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The victory marked India's 150th Test win.

The first session was washed out by rain with India needing two wickets to script a historic win at MCG.

When play resumed in the second session, Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) grabbed the wicket of Pat Cummins, who resisted Indian bowling attack late on day 4. In the next over, Ishant Sharma removed Nathan Lyon, who was caught behind and completed India's delayed win.

Chasing an improbable target of 399, Australia could only add three runs to their overnight score of 258 for eight. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed three wickets apiece in the second innings. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami chipped in with two wickets each. 

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings as India scored 443/7 decl. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 151 runs as Man of Match Bumrah grabbed six wickets. He finished with match figures of nine wickets for 86 runs.

India declared their second innings 106/8 asking Australia to tackle the fourth innings conditions at the MCG. Australia were castled in their own backyard courtesy a brilliant bowling performance by Indian pacers and Ravindra Jadeja.

Cummins aside, no other Australian passed 50 in Melbourne, exposing their lack of batting depth and reinforcing how much they are missing the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

Debutant Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century in the first innings and a fighting 42 in the second. 

India, the world's top-ranked nation, are now zeroing in on a first-ever series win Down Under in Sydney later this week, where they only need a draw to smash the long-time jinx.

It is a feat that skipper Virat Kohli has so publicly coveted since his team men arrived in Australia last month.

India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs with Australia bouncing back to claim the second in Perth by 146 runs.

(With inputs from AFP)

