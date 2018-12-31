Happy new year beckons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eleven overseas Tests, four wins and seven losses, and 2018 is done and dusted for Team India. As they embarked in January for a tough year, India dreamed of winning a series in South Africa, England and Australia. Twelve months later, they haven’t been able to realise that fully. But a part of it is still alive as they head into the New Year, needing only a draw in Sydney to become the first Indian side to win a Test series Down Under.

With their one-off Test against Zimbabwe unlikely to take place in February, the Sydney Test — starting on January 3 — will be India’s last for six months. They will switch to white-ball cricket after this, with the World Cup being their prime target for the year that awaits. The ICC Test Championship after that, which gets underway with India’s tour of Caribbean, will be new territory for Virat Kohli & Co.

Gone are those tours that come with little meaning. Now, they can not afford to repeat the mistakes that have happened this year, especially in those 11 Tests of 2018.

All said and done, India knew that they had the opportunity to win more than one Test in South Africa and England. But as they’ve now shown in Australia, they seem to be entering a phase where they are unlikely to make silly selection and combination-related calls. While bowlers have undoubtedly been the heroes of this team, their fortunes with the willow rest solely on Kohli’ shoulders, with Cheteshwar Pujara providing help with his blade every now and then.

This current Indian team has been ridiculed for its self-proclamation of being the greatest side to emerge from the nation. But what is buried underneath those losses abroad is the fact that no other side from the country has ever won four Tests in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

India did all that with their best bowling unit and a batsman who has been in top form. But this has happened despite the existence of a few apparent chinks, ones they should fix before the Test Championship.

“Despite series losses in South Africa and England, India can take pride in the manner in which they have competed in those Tests. Barring one, the losses they’ve suffered were by small margins. Had they addressed some of their issues during that time, the results may have been different. This team is only going to grow from strength to strength,” remarked former India coach Lalchand Rajput.

As Tim Paine pointed out, if one takes out Kohli and Pujara, this current batting line-up can be left horribly exposed against good, hostile bowling.

Much of that comes from India lacking a solid opening pair; an apparent vulnerability they can’t afford to be saddled with if they dream of not just being good competitors, but also a good touring side.

“If they get a reliable opening combination, then they can not only compete, but also be counted upon to consistently win Tests overseas. You don’t expect a side that has holes to regularly win abroad. Yes, the odd win will come. But when one talks about consistency, this team should have all bases covered.”

While there are holes to be fixed, India know that they are not short of options or talent. By all means, going forward, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will vie for the opening slot. And given how the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Karun Nair are waiting in the wings, India have options open for strengthening their middle-order.

“The key is to not go back. They have invested in the right resources and backed them for creating their current bowling attack. The same should be done for batsmen. In the four matches they’ve won, they had runs on board. With an attack that is capable of consistently taking 20 wickets, if they can get big runs, then India will be more than a team that competes abroad.” Hopes for a brighter 2019 have already been kindled.