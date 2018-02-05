NEW DELHI: The BCCI's website was restored today after the richest cricket board's web services were suspended for over 18 hours due to failure in renewing the domain name.

From the start of Sunday, register.com — from whom former IPL chairman Lalit Modi had purchased the title 'bcci.tv' — suspended the BCCI website since the payment for renewal had not been processed.

Website registrars register.com and namejet.com had put the domain name up for public bidding, receiving seven bids with the highest of USD 270.

The domain was valid from 2-2-2006 to 2-2-2019. The updation date however happened to be February 3, 2018. The board's website was dysfunctional till Sunday evening when the senior national men's team was playing the second ODI against South Africa at the Centurion.

Screengrab of BCCI website

The BCCI website is an important source of live scores across age categories besides putting up key documents regarding the functioning of the board.

In September, the powerful board bagged a USD 2.55 billion for granting the IPL media rights to Star Sports. The board also gets the maximum revenues from the ICC, USD 405 million.