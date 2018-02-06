LONDON: Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle has agreed to join English county champions Essex on a short-term contract.

Siddle will be available for the first five games of the 2018 campaign as Anthony McGrath's side look to defend their County Championship title.

The 33-year-old, who has had previous spells in England with Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, took 211 Test wickets in 62 appearances for Australia but has not featured for his country since 2016.

"I've enjoyed my previous experiences of county cricket and can't wait to get under way at Chelmsford," Siddle told the Essex website.

"I have heard very good things about the club and the quality of the playing squad and look forward to contributing strongly towards the title defence during the first few weeks of the season."

McGrath added: "Peter is someone with proven quality at the highest level. He is vastly experienced and is a player who won't just deliver on the pitch but will help our younger bowlers as well."