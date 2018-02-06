BARBADOS: Dismissing suggestions that he is no longer interested in playing for West Indies, off-spinner Sunil Narine has insisted that featuring for the Caribbean side still remains an `ultimate goal` for him.

Recently, the 29-year-old told the national selectors not to include him in West Indies’ squad for 2019 World Cup Qualifiers as he wants more time to remodel his bowling action.

Currently, Narine is busy playing for Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Super50, where he has been the second-highest wicket-taker with the best economy rate so far in the tournament of 2.10.His best figures was of five for 10.

Despite the same, Narine insisted that he does not want to rush back into international cricket and wanted to give himself time to get back on track.

"It's nothing like that [not wanting to play for West Indies]. I just don't want to rush back into international cricket and the 50-over game. I think I need to play some [domestic] 50-overs cricket, get accustomed again [instead of] rushing back and making a mess of myself,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Narine, as saying.

Narine, however, said that once he regains his form, he would be available for West Indies again.

“It's about my self-performance, and about self-belief, going out there and trying to perform for Trinidad and Tobago; once I can do that, I will be available for West Indies again,” Narine said.

“I think playing for West Indies is the ultimate goal. I think you have to enjoy cricket, no matter where. So I will see how these [domestic] games go in the 50-over [format] and if I am comfortable and enjoying it, why not,”he added.

Narine played his last match for West Indies against Pakistan in ODIs in October 2016 and since then he has been busy playing domestic T20 leagues while asking selectors not to chose him for ODIs.