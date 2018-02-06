HYDERABAD: “Naam thoda late se aya. Maine socha aur bhi zyaada amount aa sakta tha kyunki main India player hoon. Par kya fark padta hai? Paisa toh kabhi bhi aa jaega. Main is baat se khush hoon ki fir se chance milega kuch kar dikhane ka (My name came up late in the auctions. I thought I could have fetched more, considering that I had recently represented India. But, who cares? Money will come. I am happy that I have a chance to prove myself).”

These words came from one of the most exciting pacers in the country right now, Mohammed Siraj, when Express asked whether he had expected a bid of Rs 2.6 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in the auctions, the same amount that Sunrisers Hyderabad had paid for him last season.

The words are symbolic of a man whose confidence is at its peak. Why not? He had just bulldozed Services single-handedly, registering a maiden List A fifer on Monday and ensuring that his team won their opener with 128 runs to spare.

Siraj’s story had captivated the nation last year. Son of a former autorickshaw driver, he had conquered all odds to reach the IPL, and had then broken into the Indian dressing room.

The 23-year-old’s life has now metamorphosed into a dream that consists of a plush bungalow in the city, a far cry from the tiny room in which he grew up. “With the money I got last time, I bought a house for my parents and helped my big brother get married. It is only because of them and god’s grace that I have achieved whatever I have.”

So, what will he do with the money this time? “I have not given it a thought. The focus is only on improving myself.”

On the other hand, the wiry Hyderabadi’s sojourn with the Men in Blue was anything but a dream. In two T20Is, he gave away 98 runs, with only two scalps to show for his labours. Asked what his target this year was, he immediately recalled those forgettable outings.

“I want to be back in the team. What happened in the past will always be in the past. There is no use fretting over that. I have made up my mind that the day I wear the blue jersey again, I will not let it go. Chance nahi jaane doonga (I won’t let the chance go).”

In fact, he has already made plans for bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL. “It’s a small ground. Many variations don’t work there. I will concentrate on my stock deliveries: bouncers and yorkers.”

