COLOMBO: Dinesh Chandimal is all set to lead the 15-man Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning February 15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The 28-year-old would temporarily take over the captaincy in the absence of Angelo Mathews, who returned as Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain last month but was ruled out of the upcoming series against Bangladesh with a hamstring injury.

Chandimal, who himself has not featured in a T20I match in over a year, was chosen as captain at the expense of Thisara Perera, who is also named in the squad, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Right-hand seamers Shehan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando, right aged 22 and 20 respectively, have also been included in the squad along with inexperienced spinners Amila Aponso.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Jeevan Mendis, who played his last match against Afghanistan in 2015, has also found his way back into the T20 squad, Suranga Lakmal continues to be left out of the side.

The Sri Lanka T20 squad is as follows:

T20 squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Shehan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Jeevan Mendis, Asitha Fernando.