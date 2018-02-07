India have decided to go with the same playing XI for the third consecutive time. (File | AP)

CAPE TOWN: South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and put India in to bat in the third One-day International (ODI) of the six-match series at Newlands here on Wednesday.

Already 0-2 down, the hosts have brought in pace sensation Lungi Ngidi and wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen in place of chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi and injured Quinton de Kock.

India, on the other hand, have decided to go with the same playing XI for the third consecutive time.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Imran Tahir.