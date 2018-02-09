CHENNAI: R Sonu Yadav took a six-wicket haul for Krishnagiri, helping them beat Thoothukudi by an innings and 70 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Tiruppur 196 in 61.5 ovs and 25 for no loss drew with Thiruvallur 281 in 86.3 ovs (R Vivek 69, Aditya Venkatesh 54, B Iyappan 5/88, D Rahul 3/26); Thoothukudi 147 in 45.4 ovs & 173 in 33 ovs (Joel Jacob Job 59, R Sonu Yadav 6/74) lost to Krishnagiri 390 in 89.4 ovs (S Ganesh 136, K Deeban Lingesh 100, U Vijay 5/117, J Jonty Rhodes 3/113).

High five for Dharshan

Riding on A Dharshan’s fifer (5-16), St Patrick’s ‘A’ thrashed Santhome HSS by nine wickets in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament. Santhome HSS were bundled out for a paltry score of 79 in 40.4 overs. In response, St Patrick’s reached the victory mark in just 19.2 overs. Meanwhile, Don Bosco MHSS beat SBOA School & Jr College by 78 runs.

Brief scores: Don Bosco MHSS 227/5 in 50 ovs (SR Athish 117, R Srinivasan 48) bt SBOA School & Jr College 149/7 in 50 ovs; Santhome HSS 79 in 40.4 ovs (A Dharshan 5/16) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS ‘A’ 80/1 in 19.2 ovs (V Goutham 37 no); St. Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 203/7 in 50 ovs (Badrinath Annadurai 57) bt Chettinad Vidyashram ‘A’ 133 in 41.1 ovs.

DAV Boys Sr Sec School 131 in 49.2 ovs (Raagul Sathya Murthy 44) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS ‘A’ 132/5 in 34.4 ovs (Darsh Munoth 3/39).