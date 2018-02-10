KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that West Indies are all set to visit the country for a three-match T20I series in Lahore towards the end of March.

Talking from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is attending an ICC meeting, PCB chairman Najam Sethi also revealed that he has penned a trilateral series for Pakistan, which will also feature West Indies and Bangladesh in August.

The trilateral series will be held in the United States with Florida and Houston as venues for the seven-match bilateral series, the Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the trilateral series will see Pakistan playing international cricket on American soil for the first time.

Earlier, the Caribbean side’s tour to Pakistan was due to take place in November last year, but adverse weather conditions in Lahore and the West Indies' major players commitment to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) became the main reasons behind the postponement.