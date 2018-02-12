NEW DELHI: ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup final hero Manjot Kalra today met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who congratulated him for his performance.



India, earlier this month, lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final of the tournament held in New Zealand.



Delhi-boy Kalra emerged as the man for the big occasion, scoring a sublime 101 not out off 102 balls in the final.



The Delhi government will also felicitate the young cricketer who made the entire country proud, an official said.



"We all are very proud of you (Kalra), not only Delhi but the entire nation is looking forward to your career ahead," a statement quoted the chief minister as telling Kalra during the meeting.



In the statement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government was always there for any kind of assistance.



Kalra was declared the man of the match in the finals. He has also selected in the ICC team of U-19 Cricket World Cup.



Meanwhile, the government said that Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia also called on the chief minister at the Delhi Secretariat here.



In a statement, the government said that Bhatia shared several technology initiatives with the chief minister and both of them discussed the best practices in technology being used throughout the globe.



"The chief minister asked Bhatia to give a detailed presentation on Thursday on use of technology for better governance. Sabeer Bhatia will present it to the cabinet and senior bureaucrats of Delhi government on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat," the statement said.