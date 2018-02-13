With an ODI series win on the cards for India, who are 3-1 up, Express looks at a few talking points ahead of the 5th ODI.

Pros & cons

After South Africa fought back to win the fourth ODI and stay in contention, India have their task cut out in the fifth game. With rain making the spinners ineffective in the previous game, the South Africa middle-order helped the team ease to a win. Kedar Jadhav, who didn’t play the last game, is still doubtful. His bowling was missed in Johannesburg.

Pitch & conditions

St George’s Park has slowed down in recent years and there is not much bounce. It helps spinners and batsmen need to be patient. Possibility of showers.

Key players to watch

David Miller

Miller’s big-hitting abilities need no mention. He struggled against spinners, but a couple of reprieves transformed him and he took the bowlers to the cleaners. He will want to build on that confidence and score more runs.

Hardik Pandya

After a swashbuckling 93 in the first Test, Pandya hasn’t done much with the bat. His early dismissals in the last two games hurt the team’s cause. One hopes the all-rounder sticks around in Port Elizabeth.