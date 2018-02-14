DHAKA: Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and opener Tamim Iqbal have added to Bangladesh's injury woes ahead of their first Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Thursday.

Tamim complained of muscle pain in his left arm and Mushfiqur did not train on Wednesday because of a wrist injury.

Bangladesh selectors have added batsman Mohammad Mithun to the squad as cover.

"Tamim felt some pain in his bicep all of sudden yesterday. This is why we are still waiting to decide our combination," stand-in skipper Mahmudullah said Wednesday.

"There are also some concerns about Mushfiqur as he has niggles on his wrist. But we hope he will be alright."

Bangladesh are without regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who failed to recover from a finger injury sustained during the tri-series one-day tournament final in January.

The final T20 of the two-match series will be played in Sylhet on Sunday.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the tri-series final, before winning the Test series 1-0.