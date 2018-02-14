NEW DELHI: Seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who was retained by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils, said he has added couple of new variations to make a big impact in the 2018 edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament.

Mishra was bought by Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi for a handsome Rs 4 crore. "Yes! You can see a couple additions this year. I am working on them. If everything goes well, then you can surely see them," Mishra told IANS.

On re-joining Delhi, which has drastically failed in the last few editions of the cash-rich league, the 35-year-old Haryana bowler said, "There's definitely no pressure. We have an excellent team. We have to think positive and plan the game well. "

Delhi has failed to qualify for the knock-out stages from 2013. In the last two edition they finished sixth. In 2015 they were at fifth spot and in 2014 and 2013 they were at eight and night respectively.

"I honestly don't feel there was anything wrong. Sometimes your plans don't workout. The T-20 games are such that you cannot go back and correct anything. Hopefully, by god's grace everything will go well for us this year," he added.

Mishra along with youngsters Jayant Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem will handle the spin department of the franchise.

"We have been in the same IPL team for more than two years. We've been playing together for a long time now. They are such talented boys," he said.

"I always advise them to just go with their gut feeling and believe in their ability."