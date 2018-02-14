NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president C K Khanna hailed the Indian cricket team for their historical one day series win in South Africa, saying the team is capable of winning anywhere and against any nation.

Khanna told ANI, “Great performance. Virat and his boys have been performing exceedingly well.”

“They have proved that they can beat any country on their soil, and this victory, after a gap of 25 years, is a great achievement. Entire country is proud of them,” he added.

The Men in Blue on Tuesday wrapped up the fifth One Day International (ODI) of the six-match series against South Africa as they defeated the hosts by 73 runs to register their first bilateral series win in the Rainbow Nation.

No Indian men's side since 1992, has ever won a series across any format in South Africa.

With this win, the Indian team also climbed up to the number one spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings, pushing South Africa on number two spot.

Being sent in to bat first, India posted 274 for seven in their 50 overs.

Opener Rohit Sharma scored his maiden century on the South African soil.

Sharma (115), who notched up his 17th ODI century, was also declared as the man of the match.

Skipper Virat Kohli (36) and Shikhar Dhawan (34) also made an important contribution to the team total.

However, the South African collapse was staged by wristspinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav picked up four wickets and Chahal notched up two.

The duo has collectively taken 30 out of the 43 South African wickets in thefive matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side started the series on the front foot, winning the first three matches with comprehensive wins in Durban, Centurion and Cape Town.

However, India failed to maintain their triumphant run in the series as South Africa bounced back strongly to clinch a five-wicket win over the visiting side by the Duckworth-Lewis method in rain-hit and lightning-struck Pink fourth ODI in Johannesburg.

The sixth and final ODI between the two will be played on February 16 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.