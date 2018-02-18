CHENNAI: Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani today praised star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his achievements and dedication to the game and said he was a role model for today's youngsters.

"I have no words to express the achievements which Ravichandran Ashwin has done. My heartiest congratulations to the would-be legend in the making," Kirmani said at a function here to present the 'Icon of Chennai' award to Ashwin.

The former India 'keeper also said Ashwin is the pride of Tamil Nadu and India and was also a role model for the present day youngsters.

"Ashwin is the pride of Tamil Nadu and the country. He is a great role model to the youngsters of today, the millennials of today. He is such a gentleman cricketer, among all the other gentleman cricketers, he excels. I deem it an honour to honour Ashwin," Kirmani added.

He also hailed the Tamil Nadu cricketer for dedicating himself in all aspects of the game and in academics too.

On his part, Ashwin said he was glad to receive the honour from Rotary District 3232.