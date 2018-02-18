South Africa's JP Duminy (C) celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman | AFP File Photo

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa skipper JP Duminy won the toss and invited India to bat in the first Twenty20 International at Wanderers, here today.

India have brought back Suresh Raina but were forced to leave out Kuldeep Yadav, who injured his thumb in the sixth ODI.

The hosts will miss out the services of AB de Villiers, who hurt his knee in the last One-day International.

The hosts have handed debuts to Heinrich Klaasen and Junior Dala.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy (C), JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi.