CHENNAI: P Saravanan’s four-for 16 and M Mathivanan’s three-wicket-haul helped Standard CC clinch a 138-run win over Sundar CC in First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.

Brief scores: I Division: Standard CC 202 in 43.5 ovs (S Aravinthan 47, B Praneesh 3/36) bt Sundar CC 64 in 27.5 ovs (P Saravanan 4/16, M Mathivanan 3/6); III Division: WABCO Ind RC 189/9 in 30 ovs (Jayakrishnan 51, C Eswaran 4/37, S. Prabhakar 3/26) bt SRF RC 169 in 29.3 ovs (A Saravanan 51, V Santhosh Kumar 6/32); IV Division: IEC RC 136 in 30 ovs (A Naresh Kumar 4/25) bt Jaya Educ. Group RC 124 in 27 ovs (C Chandra Kumar 3/18, N Kamalesh 3/30).

Ashwin feted

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was honoured by Rotary District 3232 and awarded as ‘Icon of Chennai’ by former India wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani at the annual conference of Rotary.

Saravanan steals show

Michelin Tyres rode on D Saravanan’s brilliant show of 6 for 34 to beat India Japan Lighting by 173 runs in the Group A match of the 14th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Group A: Michelin Tyres 255/9 in 30 ovs (K Raja Vignesh 70, Abdul Saleem 4/59, L Kavarimaan 3/81) bt India Japan Lighting 82 in 21.1 ovs (D Saravanan 6/34); Group B: Royal Enfield 124 in 29.2 ovs (N Venkatesh 4/25, R Aravind Raj 4/34) lost to Samsung India 126/5 in 24.4 ovs (C Dilli Babu 3/45).