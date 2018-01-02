Vidarbha bowler Rajnish Gurbani celebrates his sixth wicket with his teammates during the second day of the Ranji Trophy final between Delhi and Vidarbha in Indore on Saturday. | PTI

This season of our nation’s premier domestic event was witness to quite a few outstanding performers, with both bat and ball. Express takes a look at the best of the lot.

Top three batsmen:

Mayank Agarwal: After a pair against Hyderabad, the Karnataka opener made 304*, 176, 23,90, 133*, 173, 134 and 78. Only one to cross 1,000 runs.

Matches: 8 Runs: 1160 Average: 105.45

Faiz Fazal: Vidarbha were the best batting outfit, courtesy to their skipper. The domestic veteran made five centuries, joint-most with Agarwal.

Matches: 9 Runs: 912 Average: 70.15

Sanjay Ramaswamy: The other half of Vidarbha's opening pair was the season's third-best run scorer. Best performance came against Bengal, where he made 182.

Matches: 9 Runs: 775 Average: 64.58

Top three bowlers:

Jalaj S Saxena: Hit by injuries last season, Jalaj made all the right noises this time around. His form proved crucial as Kerala made their first quarterfinal.

Matches: 7 Wickets: 44 Average: 17.11

Rajneesh Gurbani: The 24-year-old finished the season as the second highest wicket-taker. Was also the Man of the Match in all of Vidarbha's fixtures.

Matches: 6 Wickets: 39 Average: 17.12

Krishnappa Gowtham: Excelled with both bat and ball for Karnataka. A quickfire ton and seven-for against Assam, and a six-for against Mumbai in the knockouts were key highlights.

Matches: 8 Wickets: 34 Average: 22.23