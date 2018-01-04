MS Dhoni will return in the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings In the 2018 edition of IPL (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his 'spiritual home' Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India captain Virat Kohli during the much-publicised yet predictable Indian Premier League retentions here this evening.

Mumbai Indians had the league's most successful captain Rohit Sharma back in their stable as most of the retentions happened on expected lines.

Current Australia skipper Steve Smith was Rajasthan Royals' only pick while his deputy David Warner remains with Sunrisers Hyderabad along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

One of the notable names not to be retained is long-time Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is now back in the auction pool with West Indians Sunil Narine and Andre Russell being the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise's two picks.

Kings XI Punjab had left-arm spinner Axar Patel in their ranks while South African Chris Morris, young guns Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are back with Delhi Daredevils.

The franchises that has gone for full three retentions are CSK, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and RCB.

CSK have retained their powerhouse performers Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina as their second and third choice respectively.

AB de Villiers is RCB's second retention while they have kept uncapped Sarfaraz Khan for Rs 3 crore while putting Chris Gayle back in the auction pool.

For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are second and third retentions.

The purse that one spends for retention of three capped players is Rs 15 crore for Player 1, Rs 11 crore for Player 2 and Rs 7 crore for Player 3 while for two retentions -- it's Rs 12.5 crore for Player 1 and Rs 8.5 crore for player 2.

However, for Virat Kohli, the retention was Rs 17 crore, which incidentally is his league fee. A single player retention had a deduction of Rs 12.5 crore.

Retentions Total Purse: Rs 80 crore Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore Delhi Daredevils: Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan. Purse Remaining: Rs 49 crore Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 core Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore.