CHENNAI: D Sharpudin defeated S Anandhan 25-9, 25-11 in the final of the open carrom singles event of the Kancheepuram District Carrom Association tournament. M Kanagadhara beat B Sobikha to bag the women’s singles crown. PS Varadarajan, president of KDCA, gave away the prizes.

Results: (all finals): Open singles: D Sharpudin bt S Anandhan 25-9; 25-11. Open doubles: V Aakash/P Praveen (ACC) bt GD Dominic/Joe Louis (ASC) 25-10; 25-4. Women singles: M Kanagadhara (NCC) bt B Sobikha (CDC) 25-9; 25-11. U-14 singles: Boys: V Sanjay (PCC) bt S Hemanthkumar (PCC) 18-0. Girls: PR Janani bt P Moksha (CDC) 25-2.

Glenn shines

Glenn Isaac Theobald’s unbeaten 25 helped Le Chatelier MHSS, Madurai beat Jawahar CBSE

School, Cuddalore by five wickets in the Muthoot Group-junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, phase II, held in Tirunelveli.

Brief scores: Jawahar CBSE School, Cuddalore 106/8 in 20 ovs lost to Le Chatelier MHSS, Madurai 107/5 in 15.1 ovs (Glenn Isaac Theobald 25 n.o; L Ashwath 3/16). Players of the Match: Glenn Isaac Theobald, L Ashwath. Don Bosco MHSS, Chennai vs Srirangam Boys HSS, Trichy (match called off due to rain and points shared equally, 2 points each). AVM Rajeshwari MHSS, Chennai vs KSC Govt. HSS, Tirupur (match called off due to rain and points shared equally, 2 points each)

Loyola win

Loyola College’s kho-kho team beat the A Zone Combined team to win the University of Madras inter-zonal trophy held at Kumara Rani Meena Muthaiah Arts and Science College. In the semifinals, Loyola had defeated B Zone Combined team.

Hari bowls MAS CA to victory

Shree Hari’s 4/11 paved the way for MAS CA to beat Evergreen CA by 49 runs, in the final of the inter-academy U-12 cricket tournament for Friends Trophy.

Brief scores: Final: MAS CA 176/9 in 30 ovs (Gino 41, Sharan 36, Shanon 30; Vinay Kumar 3/22, Tarun Krishna 3/26) bt Evergreen CA 127/9 in 30 ovs (Lalith Kumar 70, Nirmal Kumar 34; Aurudeep 3/17, Shree Hari 4/11).

Special Awards: Best Batsman: Nirmal Kumar (Evergreen CA). Best Bowler: Lalith Kumar (Evergreen CA). Best All-rounder: Sreeshanth (MAS CA). Promising Cricketer: Siddharth (MAS CA). Fairplay award: D Aniruth (Abdul Malik CA).

