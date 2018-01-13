India's bowler Ishant Sharma, far right, celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers, far left, for 20 runs on the first day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. | AP

CENTURION: South Africa were 269 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here today.

Faf du Plessis (25) and Keshav Maharaj (10) were at the crease at the draw of stumps.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0.

Brief scores:

South Africa 1st innings: 269 for 6 in 90 overs (A Markram 93, H Amla 82; R Ashwin 3/90).