WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has been rested from the 13-man ODI squad for the third and the final match against Pakistan to be held at Basin Reserve on Friday.

The 28-year-old has also been given rest for the subsequent first T20I of three-match series against Pakistan, beginning January 22 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Ben Wheeler, who made his last international appearance in February 2017, has received a T20I call-up in the squad as a cover for Boult.

Meanwhile, Seth Rance, who will join the squad for final ODI against Pakistan, has also been named in the T20I squad for the first match, ESPNcricinfo reported.

It should be noted that Rance was a part of the limited-overs squads that took on West Indies recently, but he was not named for the first four ODIs against Pakistan.

Reflecting on the Wheeler’s inclusion, national selector Gavin Larsen said that the left-arm pacer could prove to be a quite threatening bowler for Pakistan.

"Ben's ability to swing the ball makes him a threatening bowler and his batting power and athleticism in the field compliments that nicely. It will be nice to see more of Ben and Seth while we manage the workloads of Tim and Trent,” Larsen added.

New Zealand's national selectors have continued their policy of rotating many of their first choice players. While Tim Southee has been rested for the second T20I, Ross Taylor will be available for the opening T20I only.

Meanwhile, batsman Tom Bruce has been retained in the national squad to deny Mark Chapman, who appeared in two ODIs and 19 T20Is for Hong Kong, his maiden New Zealand call-up.

Chapman has been in sizzling form in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, tied for second place with 300 runs at an average of 37.50, including an innings of 101 off 58 balls three matches ago against Canterbury.

The New Zealand T20I squad is as follows:

Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult (2nd & 3rd T20I only), Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (2nd & 3rd T20I only), Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (1st & 3rd T20I only), Ross Taylor (1st T20I only), Ben Wheeler.