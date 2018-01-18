CENTURION: And you thought this was India’s best chance to win a series in South Africa.If you were one among those who thought that they were in with a chance to make history here, you must have done so based on their team. The resources they had — and have — is what has probably made other teams envious.

Among their three openers, two are capable of playing on any kind of wicket. But neither has an assured spot, because the third has made runs in flat conditions and has gone ahead in the pecking order because he is a left-hander.

It is good to have bench strength and players who can step up when called upon. But most teams that have gone on to dominate away from home have had a settled pair at the top. India still don’t have one.

Their middle-order is supposed to be their backbone. It has been the foundation through which this team has made unprecedented runs, while winning series after series. Among them is a No 3, whose core game is to bat on and on and not worry about the strike-rate.

But, that is too old-fashioned. It doesn’t make a statement. You need intent, this No 3 was told. He has already been in this space in West Indies, and was even dropped for not being expressive enough.

He comes into the second Test, having listened to his captain talking about showing more intent. In both innings, he sets off in search of nonexistent runs and is dismissed. The second-highest run-getter in Tests last year doesn’t even touch 30 in four innings. The rock has been reduced to sediment.

When India were a bunch of newcomers still trying to find their feet in foreign territory, one emerged with a reputation of being an all-condition batsman.

Seam, bounce, swing, flat tracks, bunsen burners; he made runs everywhere and went back home with an overseas average of 54.54.Not a single player in this squad boasted such numbers. Before the team departed for South Africa — a time when everybody was milking runs to seal their spots — he struggled to middle the ball against a team that had forgotten how to win Tests.One with an astute knowledge of the game, he warms the bench. He comes as a substitute every now and then, but fields mostly near the boundary. India’s best slip-catcher watches the rest in the cordon drop dollies.

While he struggled before this series, his competitor — of sorts — was scoring runs for fun. He is easily the most talented of them all; making runs comes so naturally to him. So much so that he is affronted by mentions of his natural talent.Having made a Test debut in 2013, he has only three hundreds, against two bottom-ranked teams. But he knows that this current set-up has a special liking for form. It doesn’t matter whether runs have come against a white ball or red, or against a world-class unit or a toothless opposition. As If they’re runs, they count.

He is picked. In Cape Town, he struggles to get bat on ball. In Centurion, he is beaten for pace in the first innings. In the second, this designated No 5 doesn’t walk in when South Africa are running away with the game. He does so on Day 5. He makes a 47 in a lost battle.Their first-choice wicketkeeper had won fans for his glove-work. When he was injured during the home season, a back-up player made impressive performances. But the former won his slot back.In Cape Town, this stumper is a part of 10 dismissals: a record. But in Centurion, there are talks surrounding the other.

On the eve of the Test, it comes to light that the first choice has been dropped. At the toss, the captain says it’s due to an injury. The replacement drops two catches, which the injured main man would have taken hands down.Their captain is the boss. He is their best batsman. But as a skipper, his choices are not the best. In 34 Tests, he changed the XI each time.

He is asked after his first series loss as captain if this constant chopping and changing has cost him a golden opportunity. He doesn’t like it. He points out his record: “21 wins, 2 losses”.“But everything is in India,” he is told (seven in Sri Lanka & West Indies). The captain retorts, “Does it matter?”.

Well, it does, captain. After speaking for over two years about building a team to win overseas, it does matter. Good luck with England.

After the bell, below the belt

There was much optimism when India left for South Africa, but it all unravelled in Centurion on Wednesday. Express takes a look where they might have gone wrong...

Muddled selection

Ajinkya Rahane was widely recognised as the best India batsman away from home. Yet, he warmed the bench in both matches. Hindsight always offers a different perspective and this view will only be enhanced by it. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan batted eight innings between them, for an average of 18.5. The decision to not play Bhuvneshwar Kumar and completely ignore Umesh Yadav also left room for head-scratching.

On-field Philanthropy

One of the most visible aspects of India under Kohli has been their improved ground fielding. However, offerings in the cordon are a completely different issue. While the Proteas excelled in this department, the visitors made dropping catches into an art form. In the end, it may have counted for little as Kohli’s men were outclassed in all departments.

Lack of preparation

Yes, it’s time to revisit this chestnut again. The old-fashioned way is to get acclimatised and play a few first-class games. These days teams just turn up, have a few net sessions and think they are good to go. India have been guilty of it in the past and were again found wanting in. The skipper forsook an unofficial match for simulated net sessions across two days.

Bowling blues

The bowlers did a good job taking 20 wickets twice but they lacked bite when it really mattered. Sure, they did well to dismiss South Africa for 130 in the second innings of the first Test but they had already given away far too many runs in the first. R Ashwin, after a successful first innings in Centurion, was invincible in the second. Mohammed Shami finally came to the party but by then people had already lost interest in it.

Shot out of contention

The Indian skipper blamed the batsmen for letting the team down and there is more than a grain of truth in that assessment. Both the pitches — especially Newlands —were a bit tricky but that shouldn’t mean a guilt-free pass. Shot selection and running between the wickets left a lot to be desired.