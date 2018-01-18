LONDON: Former England managing director Paul Downton joined Kent as the English county's new director of cricket on Thursday.

Downton suffered a difficult 14 months with the England and Wales Cricket Board, a period marred by the controversy surrounding his involvement in Kevin Pietersen's removal from the national team squad.

The former wicketkeeper, who played 30 Tests for England, was dismissed by the ECB shortly after the 2015 World Cup, but returns to cricket with the county where he started his professional career in 1977.

Downton was part of the Kent side that won two County Championships before switching three years later to Middlesex.

"I was lucky enough to play in some talented, successful teams and I hope to help bring some success back to Kent," Downton said.

"Cricket has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember since I picked up a bat at Sevenoaks Vine and this role allows me to draw on my skills and experience."