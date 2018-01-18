NEW DELHI: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar today heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli for bagging most of the major honours at the ICC Annual Awards.

In phenomenal form across formats, Kohli was named the World Cricketer of the Year, besides bagging the top honour for ODI players in the ICC Annual Awards.

"No surprises there at all. You deserved it. Many congratulations," Tendulkar, considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, wrote on his twitter handle.

In the qualification period from September 21, 2016 to the end of 2017, Kohli amassed 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs including seven centuries at 82.63, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.

Kohli also became only the second India batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to reach the 900-point mark in the latest ICC Player Rankings for Test batsmen, which were released following the conclusion of the Centurion Test against South Africa.