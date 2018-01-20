CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Premier League winners, Chennai Super Kings, confirmed that they will be looking to buy R Ashwin at the upcoming auctions in Bengaluru. “We will definitely go for him at the auction,” MS Dhoni said during an event on Friday. “We want a lot of local players in the side.”

Having retained Suresh Raina as well Ravindra Jadeja — both former CSK players — their strategy seems to be getting back the group that won them all those gongs in the past. Dhoni agreed before delving into why stability forms an important aspect of franchise-based cricket like the IPL. “The core group needs to be strong and that’s what we will try to get. What we also want is to have a strong connection with the local boys and at the same time people who have played for us.

“(...) Unless you give that stability to a fan, bonds may not be formed. If I had played for eight different franchises in 10 years, an association won’t be there. But you want that sort of association with the fans.”

Many teams do not talk about their auction strategy up front due to a risk of deliberate inflation and Dhoni did acknowledge the issue in front of them.

“We will have to be watchful about that,” he said. “Ashwin will come first (his base price is highest at `2 crores) in the auction... I can’t put any number on it but we will try to get him for the reasons I have said. But at an auction, it’s the price that dictates the terms.”

Moving away from auction strategies, the team announced that former India pacer L Balaji will be the new bowling coach. They had already roped in Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey as the overall coach and batting coaches respectively.